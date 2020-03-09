Heritage's Jahvarrie Innerarity

Jahvarrie Innerarity
School: Heritage
Class: Junior
Noteworthy:
• First season playing high school soccer
Coach Brandon Stewart's take: "Jahvarrie Innerarity has been a wonderful breath of fresh air for us. He's had the tall task of learning new coaching staff, new players, all the while leading our forward line selflessly. He's one of the nicest players we've ever had and his selflessness has been contagious in our inexperienced team. Jahvarrie's work rate on both sides of the ball has also caught fire for us. He has an innate knack for knowing where to be and consistently puts us in position to succeed in the opponents half. His unrelenting pressure defensively has forced the other teams into mistakes. Hopefully we can start capitalizing on those more often in the form of goals."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.