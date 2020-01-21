James White
School: Heritage
Heritage’s James White scored 23 points last Tuesday at Greenbrier and followed that up with a career-high 41 points in a win over Alcovy last Friday night. White, the area’s leading scorer at the GHSA level at 24.2 points per game, also grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.