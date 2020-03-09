Heritage's Justin Deas

Justin Deas
School: Heritage
Class: Senior
Noteworthy:
• Standout on defense in junior year
• Younger brother to Andre Deas, current member of Hartford Athletic
Coach Brandon Stewart's take: "Justin Deas is the elder statesman of our group, a four-year starter who's embraced his senior captains roll better than most in the last few years. He has a good feel for our players abilities, and I've been impressed at how he's navigated the tough love vs encouragement that different players need. He has taken an even bigger step through his club season this year it's paying dividends for us in the back. Justin's partnership with Brandon Dejesus has really solidified us in the back."
