Heritage's Justin Deas

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

Justin Deas

School: Heritage

Class: Senior 

Noteworthy:

• Standout on defense in junior year

• Younger brother to Andre Deas, current member of Hartford Athletic

Coach Brandon Stewart's take: "Justin Deas is the elder statesman of our group, a four-year starter who's embraced his senior captains roll better than most in the last few years. He has a good feel for our players abilities, and I've been impressed at how he's navigated the tough love vs encouragement that different players need. He has taken an even bigger step through his club season this year it's paying dividends for us in the back. Justin's partnership with Brandon Dejesus has really solidified us in the back." 

