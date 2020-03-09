Heritage's Lilly Broersma

Lilly Broersma
School: Heritage
Class: Senior
Noteworthy:
• Was a Region 3-AAAAAA second team representative as a junior
Coach Laura Freeman's take: "Lilly is truly a team player who shows up dedicated and all-in to every practice, film session, workout, and game. She leads the team on and off the field and does all she can to help out the team and ensure a good experience for every player. Her strength and physicality shows on the field and she always leaves it all out on the field regardless of it being a scrimmage, region game, or playoffs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.