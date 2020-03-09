5cdb721ff0107.image.jpg

Heritage's Lilly Broersma

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

Lilly Broersma 

School: Heritage

Class: Senior 

Noteworthy: 

• Was a Region 3-AAAAAA second team representative as a junior

Coach Laura Freeman's take: "Lilly is truly a team player who shows up dedicated and all-in to every practice, film session, workout, and game. She leads the team on and off the field and does all she can to help out the team and ensure a good experience for every player. Her strength and physicality shows on the field and she always leaves it all out on the field regardless of it being a scrimmage, region game, or playoffs."

Recommended for you

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.