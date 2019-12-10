Heritage's RJ Noord
RJ Noord

School: Heritage 

Heritage junior RJ Noord scored 18 points in a come-from-behind win last week against Clarke Central and scored a team-high 25 in a win over No. 3 ranked Spencer. 

