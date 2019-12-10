Heritage's Sade Harrell
Heritage’s Sade Harrell

 Staff Photo: Sydney Chacon

Sade Harrell

School: Heritage 

Heritage junior Sade Harrell notched a double-double in a 55-46 win over Clarke Central last week, scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Harrell followed that up with an 18-point, 8-rebound game against Spencer. 

