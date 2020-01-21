Sade Harrell
School: Heritage
Heritage’s Sade Harrell led the Patriots in scoring in both of their wins last week against Greenbrier and Alcovy. The junior scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Patriots 52-33 win against the Wolfpack and followed that up with 18 points and six rebounds in a 40-30 win against the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.