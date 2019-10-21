CONYERS - One of History Channel's most watched programs, "American Pickers" is coming back to Georgia this December and they're looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items.
"We are looking for different, unusual and unique items too – something we’ve never seen before and with an interesting story," said Sarah Perkins, a casting leader at History Channel.
If you think you have something notable to share, you can call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878), or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.
Please be aware that Mike and Frank will only pick private collections; so NO stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.