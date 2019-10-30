DSC_0963.jpg
Buy Now

Fresh off a dominant 42-0 victory over Druid Hills last Friday, Eastside appears well on its way to securing a home playoff game for the fourth year in a row with two regular season games left in the season.

Thanks to a 21-0 win over Luella earlier in the regular season, the Eagles find themselves with two different scenarios in which they can clinch the Region 4-AAAA No. 2 seed.

An Eastside win against McDonough this Friday night and a Hampton loss against Druid Hills would secure the No. 2 seed for the Eagles regardless of their Week 12 outcome against the Hornets. A win for each team this week, however, would set up a battle with the Hornets at Sharp Stadium for the right’s to the region’s No. 2 seed in the final week.

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.