Fresh off a dominant 42-0 victory over Druid Hills last Friday, Eastside appears well on its way to securing a home playoff game for the fourth year in a row with two regular season games left in the season.
Thanks to a 21-0 win over Luella earlier in the regular season, the Eagles find themselves with two different scenarios in which they can clinch the Region 4-AAAA No. 2 seed.
An Eastside win against McDonough this Friday night and a Hampton loss against Druid Hills would secure the No. 2 seed for the Eagles regardless of their Week 12 outcome against the Hornets. A win for each team this week, however, would set up a battle with the Hornets at Sharp Stadium for the right’s to the region’s No. 2 seed in the final week.