Listen and take notes. Consider what will make your life easier and your relationships better. Strive for personal growth, physical fitness and being the best you can be. Don’t procrastinate when you know in your heart that it’s time to walk the walk instead of talking the talk.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put your energy where it counts most. You’ll feel better once you’ve put things behind you. Do your best to tie up loose ends. Discuss your ideas with a loved one.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take your time and do the best job possible. Get the lowdown before you commit to something that has the potential to backfire. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you.

Recommended for you +101 100 best action movies of all time Stacker presents the 100 best action movies of all time, as determined by a weighted score combining data from IMDb and Metacritic. Click for more.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Change begins with you. Look around you, envision how you want things to be and make it happen. Take responsibility for your happiness, and charge forward with enthusiasm and confidence.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pay less attention to what others are doing and more attention to doing your best. You can make positive changes at home. Don’t let uncertainty stand between you and what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Use your knowledge, skills and experience to advance. Beef up your resume, check online job postings and consider what you enjoy doing most. Beware exaggerated or false information. Do your homework.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Make a change at home that will grant you more freedom to entertain, get fit or do things more efficiently. Figure out a way to turn something you love doing into a lucrative side business.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Uncertainty will set in if you let temptation or the decisions someone makes confuse you. Think about what’s best for you and your loved ones before making a big move.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change will give you a new perspective on the possibilities. Don’t sit idle when you can engage in something that will get you moving, enhance your love life and encourage growth.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take your time, sort through information, question anything you find confusing and do what’s in your best interest. Dealing with other people’s problems will help you prepare for the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t get angry when you should be taking care of responsibilities. Put the work behind you, and consider the leverage you have moving forward. An emotional matter will resolve itself if you let it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pay attention to want ads and online job posts, and it will spark your interest in something exciting. A friend or relative will be reluctant to tell you all the facts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stick close to home. Consider the best way to deal with financial, health or contractual issues that need addressing. Make physical improvements at home that will reduce your overhead.