Patience will help you sort out unfinished business this year. Clearing your slate will be the first step toward a better future. Recognizing what you need will give you a new lease on life. Learn from past mistakes, and you will dismiss any uncertainty you encounter moving forward.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take a moment to reflect. If you let others meddle in your affairs, you’ll regret it. A change may be difficult, but the benefits will be worth it.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do something constructive. If you find a way to use your skills in different ways, someone will make a suggestion that will help you jump from one field of employment to another.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An impulsive move will set you back. Take your time, consider your options and have a plan in place before you forge ahead. Pay attention to someone who has helped you in the past.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t waste time on people who talk big and offer little. If you do something concrete, the spotlight will shine on you. Your actions, not your words, will have an impact.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your imagination, but don’t dive into something until you have the particulars sorted out. Knowledge and research be necessary if you wish to find success. Self-improvement is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Associate with people who can help you in some way. Partnerships look promising. as long as you divide responsibilities equally. Be careful not to set unrealistic expectations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Try not to be too accommodating. Don’t be afraid to make a change if it’s in your best interest. Giving up something will not mend a relationship with a manipulative person.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Set off on a pilgrimage that will lead to information, skills and experience. Broaden your interests and friendships, and you will discover you have more options than you thought.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change of mind or heart will help you close doors. It’s time to pursue the people and things that make you happy and give you something to feel passionate about.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take the high road when faced with controversy. Listen carefully to decipher what’s being said or offered before you commit to anything. Empty promises will leave you at a loss.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a different approach to an old problem. A change at home will make your life easier. Don’t let anger set in if someone doesn’t bend to your wishes. Self-improvement and romance are favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Putter around the house and stay out of trouble. If you decide to engage in a family feud, you will risk being blamed for the afterfmath. Set a good example.
