A nonpartisan House panel has called on two lawmakers to face a broader ethics investigation after allegations emerged of improper use of federal resources.
The House Committee on Ethics announced on Monday that it is continuing two investigations based on reports from October 2021 published by the Board of the Office of Congressional Ethics.
The board claims that it has “substantial reason to believe” that Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado misused official resources and Democratic Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois promised federal employment to a primary opponent to get political support.
Both Newman and Lamborn have denied the allegations, each alleging that the complaints were political in nature.
A spokesman for Newman stated that a “right-wing organization filed a politically-motivated complaint” with the Office of Congressional Ethics, adding, “The materials produced during the OCE’s review overwhelmingly demonstrate that the ethics complaint is completely meritless.”
Lamborn’s spokeswoman, Cassandra Sebastian, said the congressman will cooperate with the House Ethics Committee and that he “expects to be fully exonerated.”
“It is extremely disappointing that two disgruntled former staffers have weaponized the ethics process for political and personal purposes,” she said.
The board of the Office of Congressional Ethics unanimously voted to recommend further review of allegations that Newman “may have promised federal employment to a primary opponent for the purpose of procuring political support,” and determined that “there is substantial reason to believe” that this may have occurred.
Due to redistricting, Newman will likely face off against her Democratic colleague Rep. Sean Casten in 2022.
The committee is extending its review on Lamborn after the board voted unanimously on a report that it has “substantial reason to believe” that Lamborn misused official resources for personal and non-official purposes.
Five witnesses, comprised of current and former Lamborn staffers, testified that at various points and in different instances they were instructed to perform a host of activities including running personal errands, performing campaign work, picking up mail, moving furniture, scheduling Zoom calls, putting together a naturalization celebration for Lamborn’s daughter-in-law and in one case helping Lamborn’s son with a federal job application process.
“The OCE uncovered evidence showing a pattern and practice in Rep. Lamborn’s office of official staff conducting personal and campaign-related tasks for Rep. Lamborn, his wife, and other family members during official work hours, and using official resources,” the report from the committee reads.
