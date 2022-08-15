Iran wants compensation if US pulls out of nuclear deal again, diplomatic source says

Iran has sent its response to a European Union proposal to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, state news agency IRNA reported. Iranian negotiators attend nuclear deal talks in Vienna on August 4.

 Askin Kiyagan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

As attempts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal heat up, Tehran is seeking guarantees that it will be compensated if a future US president pulls out of the pact, a regional diplomat told CNN on Tuesday.

Last week European Union officials sent the US and Iran what it called the "final text" of a revived deal to limit Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

