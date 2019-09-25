Gardner-Webb’s Jamari Jenkins, a former Eastside standout, recorded a career-best three tackles against Wofford Saturday, two solo and one assisted. Receiving playing time in all four games this season, Jenkins has recorded seven tackles.
Jamari Jenkins records three tackles in loss
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
