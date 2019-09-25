NCAA FOOTBALL: SEP 14 North North Carolina Central vs Gardner-Webb
Buy Now

Gardner-Webb takes on North Carolina Central in non-conference season opening football action at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

 Jeff Sochko/GWUPhotos.com

Gardner-Webb’s Jamari Jenkins, a former Eastside standout, recorded a career-best three tackles against Wofford Saturday, two solo and one assisted. Receiving playing time in all four games this season, Jenkins has recorded seven tackles.

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.