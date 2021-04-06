Jimmy Fallon responds to backlash over Addison Rae TikTok dance segment
Jimmy Fallon has addressed controversy over a recent segment on “The Tonight Show” with TikTok star Addison Rae.
The show received criticism for not giving credit to the mostly Black creators of the dances Rae and Fallon performed together in an episode on March 26.
“On our last show before break, we did a bit with Addison Rae where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances,” Fallon said. “Now, we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight. So right now, some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral and then perform the dance themselves.”
DMX: Prayer vigil held for the rapper as he remains hospitalized
Hundreds reportedly gathered Monday to pray and offer support for DMX as he remains hospitalized following a heart attack he suffered on Friday.
CNN affiliate News 12 reported that as many as 500 people gathered outside the White Plains, New York, hospital where the rapper and actor is currently being treated.
His longtime attorney, Murray Richman, confirmed to CNN Sunday that DMX had suffered a heart attack around 11 p.m. on Friday at his home in White Plains and was taken via ambulance to a local hospital.
Richman said then that the artist was on a ventilator. The attorney said he did not know what may have caused the rapper to have had a heart attack.
— From wire reports
