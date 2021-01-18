One would be hard pressed to find a college basketball team in the nation more in need of a spark heading into last week than Georgia.

Having dropped their previous four games — their first four in Southeastern Conference play — by an average margin of 15 points per game following a 7-0 start to the 2020-21 season, the Bulldogs were looking for anything to reignite their fortunes.

And heading into its next outing Wednesday night against Kentucky at Stegeman Coliseum, Georgia appears to have found its source of combustion in true freshman guard K.D. Johnson.

A four-star recruit out of Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia, the 6-foot, 170-pound Atlanta native was expected to provide an immediate impact on the program, but a certification issue forced him to miss Georgia’s first 10 games.

However, the NCAA finally granted Johnson a waiver prior to last Wednesday’s home game against Auburn, and he gave everyone in attendance, from his teammates to Bulldogs coach Tom Crean to the few fans allowed into Stegeman Coliseum, quite an eyeful in his debut.

“We really missed having another pure guard,” Crean said during last week’s media availability prior to the Auburn game. “I think it’s obvious. When you’re recruiting him, you’re recruiting him to play. There was no doubt he’s going to be a factor for our team.

“He’s as competitive as anybody that’s on the team. He’s strong, he has a tremendous mindset defensively, he moves the ball, he moves without it, he can shoot. He just has a contagious confidence — I’ll put it that way.”

Technically, the results in Johnson’s first two collegiate games were mixed, with Georgia (8-4, 1-4 SEC) absorbing a 95-77 loss to Auburn in his debut, but rebounding for a 74-70 road win at Ole Miss on Saturday.

However, his performance in both games gave plenty of reason to believe he is exactly the shot in the arm the Bulldogs need.

Johnson scored 21 points, the third-most ever by a freshman in his Georgia debut, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocked shots against Auburn, and followed that outing up with 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, in Saturday’s win at Ole Miss.

After that taste of success, Crean is hungry to see more from his prized freshman.

“Wouldn’t you expand his role?” Crean rhetorically asked after Saturday’s game. “I mean we missed him, we played 10 games without him. You would not have signed a kid that good and not think that you are going to have him. We were a guard short without him. We knew he was going to play and play a lot.

“As he got into practice, you really knew he was going to play a lot. So, to me it is important moving forward that I would say — a friend of mine said this the other day and he is so right — that K.D.’s confidence is so contagious and that is exactly what I see. That friend of mine knows basketball well. He is not a coach; he has coached but he said that, and he is right. We see that in practice. Now, we are seeing it in the games with K.D.”

Indeed, Johnson’s confidence hasn’t waned at all despite the unexpected delay to his freshman season.

While he admitted he had a few early jitters to work out, it hasn’t taken long for him to feel comfortable in an immediate on-court leadership role.

“For a couple of minutes, I was juiced up, but I had my coaches telling me that (the game is) going to come to me if I just calm down and let it come to me,” Johnson said after the Auburn game. “I was pretty amped up before the game.”

The Bulldogs seem pretty amped about Johnson’s presence and what it could mean for the rest of the season, especially after Saturday’s win.

“I’ve seen it since he’s got here,” junior guard Tye Fagan said after posting a game-high 19 points, to go with four rebounds and four assists, in Saturday’s win. “He’s gotten better since he’s got here. For us, he’s our biggest energy giver, we all love to feed off his energy and the crazy thing is he gets his energy from us. He tries to feed off our energy so it’s a mutual relationship. He’s great for the team, he’s aggressive, he can get to the lane and he made some big-time shots for us.”

Wednesday’s game against Kentucky will be be the first test of the newfound confidence for both Johnson and the Bulldogs, and Johnson says he and his teammates and coaches are eager to see just how they fare in that test.

“Right now, we are in a place where we need to improve on us, on our side,” Johnson said after the Auburn game. “Coach Crean is doing a great of getting us prepared, him and (assistant) Coach (Steve) McClain (are) both preparing us. But, it comes down to us on the court and competing, getting into games and getting stops, and winning ball games. There’s only so much he can do as a coach, but when it comes down to the court. We have to get down and do all the dirty work.”