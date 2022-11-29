A federal judge in Washington, DC, on Monday said that Donald Trump doesn’t have “absolute immunity,” as the former president claimed he should, in response to a lawsuit in its early stages related to Trump’s actions around the 2020 presidential election.

Civil rights groups have sued Trump for trying to disenfranchise voters. While Trump’s lawyers argue he can’t be held liable in civil lawsuits because of immunity around the presidency, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the DC District Court on Monday disagreed.

