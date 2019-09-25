Tennessee’s Kurott Garland, a former Heritage standout, recorded a career-high three tackles for the Volunteers Saturday against Florida. Garland entered the game with two tackles to his name in three games.
Kurott Garland records three tackles for Tennessee
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
Must Read
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Two more people sought in Conyers shooting that killed three teens
- One of three teens killed in alleged Conyers robbery attempt had a gun, say authorities
- Incident report describes scene where three teens shot and killed by Conyers homeowner
- Rockdale County coroner releases names of three teens shot by homeowner
- Young child wounded when gunfire hits Rockdale house
- Investigation continues in teen shooting deaths
- Newton County hears from experts on ethylene oxide air testing
- Dana Darby to be sworn in as Newton County tax commissioner
- Covington seeking to stop Pace Street project at Usher Street
- Man who allegedly made mass shooting threat at Walmart arrested when he returns to store
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 26