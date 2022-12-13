The House and Senate are expected to pass a short-term extension to avert a government shutdown at the end of the week, which would give negotiators more time to try to secure a broader full-year funding deal.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that senators should be prepared to take “quick action” on a one-week extension to give lawmakers more time to negotiate.

CNN’s Ali Zaslav, Betsy Klein, Kristin Wilson and Lauren Fox contributed to this report.

