What the president said. What the congresswoman said. What all of us are saying to support each of them.
I am a first generation immigrant. I came to United States because the country where I was born had no freedom. The country where I was born had corrupt politicians. The country where I was born was going down the hill.
I appreciate this country and feel bad if I don't share the results and outcomes of these discussions. I see only one result: We are divided.
Remember the history of the folks who ruled more than half of the world for a long period of time: Divide and conquer.
If we want to remain the greatest nation of this world, we need to stay united. Not to offend anyone but 98 percent of the U.S. population is either immigrant or their forefathers were immigrants. Some of those immigrants came here for opportunity. Some of those were brought here. Many are trying to come here and enjoy freedom and opportunity. We all need to work together to keep the United States united.
History has witnessed that the majority will discriminate against the minority; the powerful will bully the weak. It isn’t a person’s your color, religion or race that makes them the victim.
I love the United States, I love the state of Georgia and I love Rockdale County. Instead of paying my tithes to a mosque as a Muslim, I have spent my time, energy and money to help my fellow citizens in my community. There are hardly any, out of all those I have helped, who were Muslim or who look like me.
Get united and respect each other. Together we can make the difference. It's not about Obama or Trump. it's about the United States of America.
God bless America and Americans.
Muddessar Ahmad
Conyers