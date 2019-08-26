American Pest Control awards 23 scholarships, including one Rockdale County resident

CONYERS — Zora Duncan, a graduate of Rockdale County High School, was one of 23 total recipients of the Gene Higginbotham Memorial Scholarship.
American Pest Control, a local family owned and -operated pest management company, introduced the Gene Higginbotham Memorial Scholarship in May 2016.
Gene Higginbotham founded American Pest Control in 1971. He valued family, education, and community as top priorities for his company.
Higginbotham passed away on Aug. 30, 2015 and the scholarship was created in his honor by family and employees to continue his legacy.
For American Pest Control’s 45th anniversary year, the scholarship was awarded to children of American Pest Control employees who graduated in May 2016.
This spring, for the third year, the scholarship was offered to all local students.
Throughout Georgia and South Carolina, 23 total scholarships were awarded this year. Recipients include:
· Zora Duncan – Rockdale County High School
· Gator Wallave- Landmark Christian School
· Nolberto Chastain- Habersham Central High School
· Emma Whitfield- Stephens County High School
· Morgan Beasley- Hart County High School
· Garrett Anderson- Elbert County High School
· Erynn Culbreath- Cedar Shoals High School
· Carson Allen- North Oconee High School
· Jacob Kitzmiller- Oglethorpe County High School
· Madisyn Temple- Madison County High School
· Gracen Ricketts- Prince Avenue Christian School
· Alexa Hill- Athens Academy
· Anna Paschall- Oconee County High School
· Rylan Laird- North Oconee High School
· Victoria Clendenning- R.W. Johnson High School
· Megan Harris- Loganville Christian Academy
· Jaycie Bowen- Banks County High School
· Morgan McCall- Jackson County Comprehensive High School
· McCall Chambers- White County High School
· Kasin Old- Rabun County High School
· Kelsi Schell- Putnam County High School
· William McCommons Jr. - Nathaniel Greene Academy
· Ramiro Ferreyra- Washington-Wilkes Comprehensive High School
All the recipients boasted academic, athletic, or community service-oriented accomplishments throughout their high school careers and reflected the values held by the Higginbotham family. American Pest Control will continue to offer this scholarship to high school seniors throughout their wide service area across Northeast Georgia and parts of South Carolina. The family owned and operated business looks forward to continuing support of local communities and education.