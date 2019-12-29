ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court has denied the murder conviction appeal of a man who claimed that his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance.
Hentrez Reed was convicted along with a co-defendant in March 2017 in connection with the 2015 murder of Nigel Cliffard James in the Silos of Ellington subdivision in western Newton County. The high court has already denied the appeal of co-defendant Curtis McCammon. Both Reed and McCammon were found guilty of malice murder, attempted armed robbery, and a weapons charge. Reed was also found guilty of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. A third co-defendant, Areon Clemons, was indicted for similar crimes except the cocaine and theft charges. Clemons entered negotiated guilty pleas and testified for the state at the joint trial of Reed and McCammon.
Reed is serving life in prison for malice murder and consecutive terms of 15 years for attempted armed robbery, 10 years for the cocaine offense, 10 years for theft, and five years for the firearm offense. He is being held at the Wheeler Correctional Facility in Alamo.
According to court documents, McCammon instigated the robbery and murder of James, 26, who had purchased some stolen televisions from McCammon. Following the purchase, James called McCammon to say that one of the televisions was too small and he wanted some money back. The two agreed to meet at the subdivision’s community pool house.
McCammon and Clemons went to the pool house, stopping on the way at Reed’s house to get a gun. Reed joined McCammon and Clemons and they drove to a street near the pool house where they parked. The three men walked to the rear of the pool house to wait for James. As they waited, Reed showed McCammon how to use the gun and told him not to be scared, according to court documents.
When James arrived, Clemons ran back to his car as McCammon and Reed walked toward James’s car. McCammon was armed with the gun. As Clemons ran, he heard several gunshots. McCammon and Clemons returned to the car, apparently without taking anything from James.
James had been shot five times, but he managed to drive away from the pool house area toward the east side of the community. Minutes later, a teenager called 911 to report that a man was yelling for help, saying he had been shot, and banging on the front door of the teenager’s home and neighbors’ homes. Responding officers found James lying in the grass with a garden hose running water over his bleeding wounds. His car was stopped in the middle of the street with the engine still running; the car had blood and bullet holes in it. James was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died soon after.
McCammon and Clemons were arrested eight days later as they were driving away from a house they had just burglarized, according to court documents. In an interview with police officers, McCammon reportedly admitted that he had sold stolen televisions to James and that James had called him later that day to get a refund for the television that was too small.
After telling the police a variety of stories, Clemons confessed to his, Reed’s, and McCammon’s involvement in the murder. The officers then arrested Reed, who took them to his brother’s house to recover the murder weapon, which Reed had hidden behind the washing machine.