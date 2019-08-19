ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of Curtis McCammon, who was found guilty of malice murder, attempted armed robbery and a gun crime in connection with the 2015 shooting death of Nigel James at the Silos of Ellington subdivision in western Newton County.
In his appeal, McCammon claimed that the evidence presented at his March 2017 trial was insufficient to support his convictions and that the trial court erred by denying his motion to exclude testimony about his purchase and use of marijuana and by admitting an exhibit that was not properly authenticated. The court unanimously rejected all claims.
McCammon was convicted by a Newton County jury on March 22, 2017, along with co-defendant Hentrez Reed. A third defendant, Areon Clemons, entered a negotiated guilty plea and testified for the state at the joint trial of McCammon and Reed. At trial, McCammon claimed that there was no physical evidence to connect him to the murder and that Clemons was falsely accusing him in exchange for a lesser sentence.
McCammon, 22, is serving a life sentence at Hays State Prison in Trion.
According to court documents, McCammon instigated the robbery and murder of Nigel Cliffard James, 26, who had purchased some stolen televisions from McCammon. Following the purchase, James called McCammon to say that one of the televisions was too small and he wanted some money back. The two agreed to meet at the community pool house.
McCammon and Clemons went to the pool house, stopping on the way at Reed’s house to get a gun. Reed joined McCammon and Clemons and they drove to a street near the pool house where they parked. The three men walked to the rear of the pool house to wait for James. As they waited, Reed showed McCammon how to use the gun and told him not to be scared, according to court documents.
When James arrived, Clemons ran back to his car as McCammon and Reed walked toward James’s car. McCammon was armed with the gun. As Clemons ran, he heard several gunshots. McCammon and Clemons returned to the car, apparently without taking anything from James.
James had been shot five times, but he managed to drive away from the pool house area toward the east side of the community. Minutes later, a teenager called 911 to report that a man was yelling for help, saying he had been shot, and banging on the front door of the teenager’s home and neighbors’ homes. Responding officers found James lying in the grass with a garden hose running water over his bleeding wounds. His car was stopped in the middle of the street with the engine still running; the car had blood and bullet holes in it. James was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died soon after.
McCammon and Clemons were arrested eight days later as they were driving away from a house they had just burglarized, according to court documents. In an interview with police officers, McCammon reportedly admitted that he had sold stolen televisions to James and that James had called him later that day to get a refund for the television that was too small.
After telling the police a variety of stories, Clemons confessed to his, Reed’s, and McCammon’s involvement in the murder. The officers then arrested Reed, who took them to his brother’s house to recover the murder weapon, which Reed had hidden behind the washing machine.