CONYERS — Honey Creek Elementary School will hosts its inaugural Family Expo on Saturday, March 14, to answer community questions regarding health, mental health, sports and recreational activities as well as resources for special needs students in Rockdale County.
The expo is open to all families and students of every grade level. This program is part of RCPS' Title I Engagement efforts.
There will be door prizes and free face painting starting at 9 a.m.
Special guests and local groups include:
- Cisilia Lenz; representative from First Steps; First Steps offers universal support services for all expecting parents and children from birth to five years of age and their families.
- Unidos Somos Inc.; Unidos Somos offers citizenship classes and test preparation, DACA renewal, family-based petitions, translation and interpretation, health and legal aid, family advocates and more.
- Juvenile Court of Rockdale County will talk about parental responsibilities, available services and assistance programs.
- Rockdale County Probate Court will discuss estate matters, guardianship, conservatorship, vital records and more.
- Sirena Graves, a special needs parent mentor from RCPS, will share her experience and resource knowledge as a parent with a special needs child.
- Natural Path Health Food Store will share information about natural health alternatives and suggestions.
- Beyond the Bell, an At-Risk Youth Intervention and Substance Abuse Prevention and Intervention program will be on site.
- Rockdale County Library will have card registration, event information and more available at the expo.
- Rockdale County UGA Extension Office will have resources regarding youth health and nutrition.
- Rockdale Parks and Recreation will be discussing various activity and involvement opportunities.
- and many more community resource groups.
If you have any questions, contact Annie Huff at ahuff@rockdale.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.