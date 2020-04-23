Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that unemployment claims in Rockdale and Newton counties spiked in March.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, all regions and counties throughout the state saw a dramatic increase in initial claims along with the unemployment rate.
“Although we are seeing the effects of COVID-19 throughout the state in spikes in unemployment, we are working very diligently to come up with solutions to get Georgians back to work as soon as it is safe to do so,” Butler said.
In Newton County, the unemployment rate increased in March to 4.9 percent, an increase of 1-percentage points. A year ago, the rate was 4.1 percent.
In Rockdale County, the unemployment rate increased in March to 4.8 percent, an increase of 0.9 percentage points. A year ago, the rate was 4 percent.
In Newton County, the number of unemployment claims dramatically increased by 963 percent in March due to COVID-19 related temporary lay-offs. When compared to last March, claims were up by about 1,321 percent.
The Newton labor force decreased in March by 170. The March total was 52,896. That number is up by 896 from the total from March 2018.
Newton County ended March with 50,330 employed residents. The number decreased by 688 in March and was up 445 as compared to last year.
In Rockdale County, the number of unemployment claims dramatically increased by 885 percent in March due to COVID-19 related temporary lay-offs. When compared to last March, claims were up by about 1,413 percent.
The Rockdale labor force decreased in March by 163. The March total was 45,314. That number is up by 764 from the total from March 2018.
Rockdale County ended March with 43,141 employed residents. The number decreased by 571 in March and was up 367 as compared to last year.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed 235 active job postings in Newton County for March and 782 active job postings in Rockdale County.
Visit gdol.ga.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers.
