CONYERS — Conyers City Councilman John Fountain, who in June announced he would seek a third term in office, stated Wednesday that he has decided not to run for re-election.
“It’s pretty rare for me to change my mind once I’ve made a decision, but this is one of those times,” said Fountain in a press release. “Our grandchildren moved back closer to us this summer, and they asked for more of my time. Georgia Dermatology still wants as much of my time as possible, and I want to do no less with Conyers Presbyterian Church.”
Fountain said he is pleased with the progress and direction the city has taken over the last eight years, but he believes it is time for new leadership to step forward.
Fountain holds an MD degree from Emory Medical School, where he also spent his residency. He has been in private dermatology practice in Conyers since 1983 and is presently the medical director for Georgia Dermatology of Conyers. He has been a clinical associate professor of dermatology at Emory since 1983, serving primarily as the volunteer supervisor of physicians and students in the Grady Clinics.
He has served as an elder at Conyers Presbyterian Church for nearly 50 years and has served as the elected moderator for the nearly 50 churches and 50,000 members of the Presbytery of Greater Atlanta.
He was a founding director and chaired the Audit Committee of Rockdale National Bank, now United Community Bank. He was head soccer coach at Salem High School for three years and then the founding head coach of women’s soccer at Oxford College, where he is currently a member of the Board of Counselors.
He has chaired the Rockdale Board of Health, the Conyers Downtown Development Authority and the Main Street Program. He has been an active part of a number of other civic and professional organizations. He is an Eagle Scout and a member of the Georgia Master 4-H Club.
He and Carol, his wife of 45 years, have two children and three granddaughters.