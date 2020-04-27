CONYERS — The Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton Health Departments will conduct a second round of drive-through COVID-19 testing Friday at the Georgia International Horse Park.
The Health Department first piloted larger-scale testing at the horse park on April 16. On that date, 359 people were tested, with 29 testing positive.
Appointments for Friday’s large-scale testing are available by calling 770-513-5631 for anyone who thinks they may be ill with COVID-19. Testing is also available, regardless of whether individuals currently have symptoms, to health care workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers exposed to COVID-19, or residents of a long-term care facilities or other group residential settings experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. The testing is done free of charge.
While the Health Department requires a scheduled appointment to test individuals, referral from a doctor is not necessary. This testing site is currently set to operate for one day; however, the Health Department offers testing at other locations in Lawrenceville and in Covington, Monday through Saturday. Individuals seeking a test do not need to be a resident of the three counties.
“We have assessed our capabilities to do larger testing in addition to our daily test sites,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director and CEO of Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments. “Larger test sites like the Georgia International Horse Park give us the opportunity to test more people at one time so they don’t have to wait for another appointment.”
A medical provider collects a nasal swab while the individual remains in his or her vehicle. Test results will be available 48-72 hours after the swab is collected. Health Department staff call individuals who receive a positive result; however, all individuals tested can retrieve their test results via the LabCorp patient portal. Instructions are provided before individuals leave the testing location.
To ensure enough test kits are available during the event, the Health Department will only test individuals with a scheduled appointment. Individuals that meet testing criteria should call 770-513-5631 to schedule a time for their appointment. Transportation to and from all testing sites is required.
More information is available on the Health Department’s website at www.gnrhealth.com/covid-19-info. Additional information about COVID-19 can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov and www.cdc.gov/covid-19.
