COVINGTON — According to data released by the Georgia Department of Education earlier this week, graduation rates in Rockdale and Newton counties continue to increase and exceed the state average.
Newton County's 2019 graduation rate was an all-time high at 87 percent, five points greater than the state's average.
Rockdale increased its graduation rate from 81.8 percent to 82.7 percent in 2019.
Below are the graduation rates by school.
NCSS:
- Alcovy High; 85 percent.
- Eastside High; 87 percent.
- Newton High; 88 percent.
RCPS:
- Heritage High; 85.4 percent.
- Salem High; 86.3 percent.
- Rockdale High; 83.7 percent.
- Rockdale County Open Campus; 49.4 percent.
Both Alcovy High School and Newton High School increased their graduation rates by 1 percentage point in 2019; Eastside saw a dip from 91 percent to 87 percent this year.
“I am proud of the hard work and effort of our students, teachers, leaders and staff,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of NCSS. “Last school year, 1,369 students, earning approximately $50 million in athletic, academic and fine arts scholarships, graduated from our high schools; I truly commend and congratulate the graduates and the network of people who played a role in their success. With the continued support of our families, and the laser-like focus of our school teams, I anticipate that our graduation rates will continue to improve.”
“I commend our high schools for continuing to outpace the state’s graduation rate by graduating students within four years fully equipped with college and career readiness skills that are required to be successful in both college and the workplace,” said RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “In addition to increasing our graduation rate, we also increased the number of students completing a career pathway, which means that not only are we increasing the quantity but also the quality of our graduates. A strategic focus that will continue to enhance our graduation rate going forward is ensuring a developmentally appropriate, high quality, and seamless K-12 advisement for our students.”
In its press release, the Georgia Department of Education states the four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate is required by federal law.
“I’m proud today of Georgia’s teachers and students, who are doing the on-the-ground work that leads to increases in our graduation rate and other indicators – including NAEP and Georgia Milestones scores,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “Moving forward, we must continue to focus on offering a relevant education and preparing every child for their future – not a one-size-fits-all system that sends every student in the same direction, but a tailored and personalized pathway based on a student’s academic and career interests and future goals.”
How Georgia calculates its graduation rate:
• The number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, divided by
• The number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class.
Adjusted Cohort Rate Definition: From the beginning of ninth grade, students who are entering that grade for the first time form a cohort that is subsequently adjusted by adding any students who transfer into the cohort during the next three years, and subtracting any students who transfer out.