ATLANTA — The third time proved to be the charm for Samantha Fuhrey. On Friday, the Newton County School System superintendent was named Superintendent of the Year for the state after being named a finalist for the award three years running.
The honor was announced at the GSBA’s annual conference in Atlanta. Fuhrey will now represent Georgia in the National Superintendent of the Year award program.
Other finalists were Dr. Jeff Bearden of Forsyth County Schools, Dr. Mark Scott of Houston County Schools and Dr. Noris Price of Baldwin County Schools.
In video-taped remarks to GSBA after the announcement, Fuhrey credited her “amazing school system team” for making the achievement possible.
Fuhrey praised the school system’s students, a strong Board of Education, a well-defined strategic plan, and a school system team that carries forth the mission of the system.
Fuhrey said the mission of the school system is to ensure that “all of our students will be well-rounded and prepared for the future.” She said it takes a team of dedicated employees at all levels to make that a reality.
“We do everything in our power to serve our students so they can be well-rounded and prepared for the future,” she said.
The honor came as a great surprise, Fuhrey said, adding that she was glad to have her family present to be able to share in the excitement.
Having the support of her family is important, she said, “because the superintendent’s role is not a 9 to 5 commitment; it is 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In order to reach that vision and mission of our district, you have to be on call all of the time. So having all these people here today is very special to me.”
“I am tremendously proud but definitely not surprised that Mrs. Fuhrey is Georgia’s Superintendent of the Year,” said Shakila Henderson-Baker, chair of the Newton County Board of Education. “We are so proud of the work that she does and how that work is being celebrated among her peers. I along with our other board members, have attended numerous workshops and conferences with Mrs. Fuhrey and it has not escaped our notice that superintendents from both rural and urban districts in Georgia seek her out for advice because they recognize the quality of her work, her genuine concern for student success in the community, and her innovative practices to educate students. The Georgia Superintendent of the Year award calls for someone who is innovative, professional, and studious in their leadership, with a strong dedication to leading a public school system and that perfectly describes Samantha Fuhrey. On behalf of the entire Newton County Board of Education I congratulate Mrs. Fuhrey on a job well done.”
Fuhrey is in her seventh year as superintendent for Newton County Schools. The first female school superintendent in county history, she has received six contract extensions from the Newton County Board of Education.
In 2016, Fuhrey was awarded the GSSA President’s Award. She also recently received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Marywood University in Dunmore, Penn.
Fuhrey previously served as the deputy superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for Newton County Schools. She has extensive leadership experience at the executive level as she previously served as the executive director for Secondary Education, the director of Secondary Education and the director of Professional Learning for Newton County Schools.
She earned her bachelor of science degree in secondary English from Marywood University in 1991 and her master’s degree in educational leadership from State University of West Georgia in 2000. She added an education specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Georgia College and State University in 2006.