CONYERS —Rockdale County Public Schools has announced the 2019 Teachers of the Year – the women and men who go above and beyond for their students, peers and community.
The 2019 Teacher of the Year Ceremony will held Sept. 17 at Rockdale Career Academy.
The ceremony will feature all the school-level 2019 Teachers of the Year, selected by their peers.
The district-level Teacher of the Year will be announced at the end of the evening. The district-level Teacher of the Year will advance to the state-level competition.
This year's Teachers of the Year are:
· Barksdale – Kimberly Tomlinson
· C.J. Hicks – Divya Kharod
· Flat Shoals – Jennifer Schie
· Hightower Trail – Precious Moon
· Honey Creek – Tracee Smith
· J.H. House – Emily Klesitz
· Lorraine – Brandy Webb
· Peek’s Chapel – Cynthia Siren
· Pine Street – Janareau Murray
· Shoal Creek – Josh Kammerer
· D.L. Sims – India Whitted
· Conyers Middle – Arlene McQueen
· Gen. Ray Davis Middle – Francoise Scott
· Edwards Middle – Vita Reed
· Memorial Middle – Natasha Bell
· Heritage – Kelli Mayo
· Rockdale County – Reginald Jacobs
· Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology – Dametria Williams
· Salem – Beth Withers
· Alpha Academy – Nabulungi Bolton-Johnson
· Open Campus – Michael Zellous
· Rockdale Career Academy – Chris Anglin