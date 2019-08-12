CONYERS — Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts requested the approval of several school fundraisers for the second semester at last week’s Board of Education work session.
Each fundraiser was submitted at the school level to support various organizations and will take place during the first semester of the 2019-20 school year.
Starting in September, Flat Shoals Elementary will host a Back to School dance anticipating at least $500 to go toward the Parent-Teacher Association.
J.H. House will also start in September, looking to collect over $5,000 to offset the cost of the fifth-grade Rock Eagle field trip as well as an additional $2,000 from the Cookie Man fundraiser to purchase various school materials.
Barksdale will hold its annual Scholastic Fall Book Fair to help purchase new media supplies with an anticipated revenue of $1,250. The BES Beta Club will similarly host Pennies for Patient, aiming to collect $1,200.
Shooting for high numbers, Peek's Chapel Elementary is expecting to have over $5,000 raised for ongoing school projects through the Slice the Price Domino's fundraiser in October, $1,500 from multiple school dances and $1,000 from school spirit gear sales.
D.L. Sims will have ongoing fundraisers such as Yankee Candle sales, Coca-Cola, school spirit wear, a spaghetti dinner, Krispy Kreme sales and Zaxby's Spirit Night to collect more than $2,100 to go toward school projects and field trips.
To help support the softball team, Conyers Middle will have its annual Fall Festival and various T-shirt sales looking to raise around $800.
Similarly, the CMS Step team will host a candy bar fundraiser and the CMS Pageant to help with team costs, anticipating a revenue of $1,400.
General Ray Davis Middle will host a holiday art show as well as a Yankee Candle sale to assist with art supply costs, hopefully generating over $2,500.
GRDMS also anticipates to collect more than $1,000 to go toward athletic fees and field trips by participating in Food Truck Friday.
Edwards Middle will have ongoing car washes, hat days, icee sales and other student-based fundraising to support the EMS Flag Football team. The various events should collect over $1,000.
Heritage High's visual arts program will host a fall art auction and will have face painting services at sport events to offset their own costs. After all efforts, more than $1,700 should be collected.
Heritage's athletic department also hopes to cover their costs through the Artisan Food Festival, collecting over $2,000.
Lastly, the Rockdale Career Academy will have a Southern Heritage Farms gourmet meat sale, holiday wreath sale, World's Finest Chocolate candy bar sale and Fielddale Farms BBQ sale to help support the FFA program, looking to make more than $7,000.
To learn more about RCPS fundraisers, visit www.rockdaleschools.org