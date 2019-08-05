Aug. 22 —Rockdale County Schools will host their annual elementary school Curriculum Night on Aug. 22. Hear about what elementary school students will be learning this year and classroom expectations. Parents will need to contact their child's school for Curriculum Night hours. School phone numbers and websites at www.rockdaleschools.org/schools
