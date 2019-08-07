ATLANTA – The Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District (Metro Water District) is calling for metro Atlanta students, including Rockdale County students, in grades 6-8 to enter its 18th annual Water Essay Contest.
This year, participants are asked to answer the question “How do you value water?” The average metro Atlantan uses around 50 gallons of water a day at home, most of which is used for drinking, bathing, washing clothes and dishes, and flushing toilets. Huge amounts of water are used to produce the food, energy, and other products we use daily. All this relies on a network of water infrastructure – things like pipes and treatment plants — that is easy to take for granted when water is plentiful. But clean, abundant water that flows into our homes is not a given.
It is critically important to invest in the infrastructure that protects our water resources, and to make a conscious effort to fully understand the true value of water. This contest challenges students to consider that value deeply.
All students in grades 6-8 in the 15 counties that make up the Metro Water District are invited to participate by submitting 300-500 word essays by Oct. 25. One winner from each county and the city of Atlanta, as well as an overall district-wide winner and runner-up, will receive prizes and be honored at a reception at the state capitol in December. Find more information at northgeorgiawater.org/essay.
Since the water essay contest got its start in 2001, more than 10,000 metro Atlanta middle-schoolers have brought together their knowledge in the areas of science, English, and social studies, providing thoughtful and well-researched essays on topics like water conservation, watershed health, and stormwater pollution prevention.
The Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District is dedicated to developing comprehensive regional and watershed-specific water resources plans to be implemented by local governments in the 15-county metro Atlanta region, which includes Bartow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Paulding and Rockdale counties. These plans conserve public water supplies, protect water quality and recreational value of the waters and minimize potential adverse impacts of development on waters in and downstream of the region. Learn more at www.northgeorgiawater.org.
The Atlanta Regional Commission is the official planning agency for the 10-county Atlanta Region, including Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale counties as well as the City of Atlanta and 73 other cities. The Atlanta Regional Commission serves as a catalyst for regional progress by focusing leadership, attention, and planning resources on key regional issues.