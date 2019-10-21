COVINGTON — Mayor Ronnie Johnston announced Monday night that the state is expected to file a temporary restraining order to stop operations at the BD medical sterilization plant in Covington.
The mayor made the announcement during a City Council meeting Monday night where results of air quality testing done by the city were reviewed. The state Environmental Protection Division said last week the testing showed disturbing levels of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing gas used to sterilize medical equipment.
Johnston read an email from Gov Brian Kemp announcing the temporary injunction to halt sterilization operations at BD until more emissions controlling devices can be put into place.
Check back for more details as this story develops.