COVINGTON — The Great Georgia Pollinator Census is a historic initiative where Georgians will record the numbers and types of pollinators that populate the state during late summer. Individuals, families and groups are invited to become citizen scientists and join Sustainable Newton at four counting events in Newton County during the two-day census, Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24.
On Friday, volunteer hosts will be on hand to assist with counting at The Oaks Golf Course, 11240 Brown Bridge Road, Porterdale, from 10 to 11 a.m. and at the pollinator garden at Academy Springs Park on Conyers Street in Covington from 5 to 6 p.m. On Saturday, participants can count at the Oxford Farm, 406 Emory St. in Oxford, from 9 to 11 a.m. and Yellow Hen Farm, 450 Jenkins Road, Covington, from 4 to 6 p.m.. The Yellow Hen Farm event will also feature a solar open house and have local honey available for purchase.
Each host site will have a guide to help identify pollinators as well as observation sheets to record sightings. Participants will choose a pollinator plant to observe for 15 minutes, counting and recording the pollinators that land on the plant’s flowers. Participants will later upload their counts on the Great Georgia Pollinator Census website.
Participants can count pollinators at their own homes as well as participate in multiple counting events. For more information and helpful resources, visit the Great Georgia Pollinator Census website at www.ggapc.org.