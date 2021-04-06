Manchin warns Biden’s infrastructure bill is in trouble over corporate tax hikes
Sen. Joe Manchin, an influential centrist Democrat, warned Monday that the Biden administration’s massive infrastructure package can’t pass in its current form because he and a handful of other Senate Democrats believe the corporate tax hikes proposed in the bill — designed to offset its costs — are too steep.
“As the bill exists today, it needs to be changed,” he told West Virginia Metro News host Hoppy Kercheval in a radio interview when asked if he supported or opposed President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion proposal.
Manchin said he is against raising the current 21% corporate tax rate — which was put in place by the 2017 tax overhaul under the Trump administration — to 28% as called for in the bill and instead supports a middle ground 25% rate, which he called “fair.”
— From wire reports
