Minority Leader Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate on Monday weeks after suffering a concussion and fractured rib in a fall, jumping back into the fray by accusing President Joe Biden of taking an “extreme position” over a coming debt ceiling deadline.

“It’s good to be back. I want to thank all my colleagues for their warm wishes, shared over the past few weeks,” the Kentucky Republican said on the floor, quipping of hitting his head during his tumble: “Suffice to say this isn’t the first time being hardheaded has served me very well.”

