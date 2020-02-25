COVINGTON — Michael Syphoe has announced his candidacy for the Newton County Board of Education, seeking to represent District 4, the seat previously held by the late Almond Turner.
A Newton County native, Syphoe is a 1973 graduate of Newton County High School and holds a bachelor of science degree in political science and economics from Kentucky State University and a master’s degree in city planning and real estate development from Georgia Tech. Syphoe spent 30 years living in Atlanta, while working throughout the state of Georgia and the Southeast. He returned to Newton County in 2014 and currently lives in Covington. He is a real estate development consultant advising local governments, investors and private developers.
Syphoe’s community involvement includes: vice president of Washington Street Community Center board of directors; board chairman of the Atlanta Emerging Markets Inc. (AEMI), a subsidiary of Invest Atlanta; and a member of Graves Chapel AME Church.
In announcing his candidacy, Syphoe pledged that he will “work hard to put the school board in a position to recruit, train, compensate, and retain top-notch educators by fully funding the schools and using the resources equitably.”
Syphoe said that his ability to facilitate solution-based discussions and his proven skill in consensus building is why he can add value as the District 4 Newton County Board of Education member.
Syphoe added that he has the support and endorsement of Anita Turner, the wife of Almond Turner. Almond Turner held the District 4 seat for 23 years before his death in November.
