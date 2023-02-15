Screenshot 2023-02-15 at 10.07.53.png

Officials of Rockdale County and Rockdale Public Schools held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Grenade Road multi-use trail at Heritage High School Wednesday.

CONYERS — Residents of Rockdale County will be able to safely walk along a busy school roadway now that a multi-use trail project is complete. 

The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners in partnership with Rockdale County Department of Transportation and Rockdale County Public Schools officially opened a walking and bike trail along Grenade Road in Conyers this week. 

Screenshot 2023-02-15 at 10.09.45.png

A SPLOST-funded project to add a sidewalk from Ga. Highway 138 to McCollum Road Southwest is now complete. 

