...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PARTS OF NORTH AND
NORTHEAST GEORGIA...
Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than
one-half of a mile across parts of north and northeast Georgia,
including eastern parts of the Atlanta Metro area. The fog should
lift after 9 AM.
If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and
leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
CONYERS — Residents of Rockdale County will be able to safely walk along a busy school roadway now that a multi-use trail project is complete.
The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners in partnership with Rockdale County Department of Transportation and Rockdale County Public Schools officially opened a walking and bike trail along Grenade Road in Conyers this week.
The SPLOST-funded project adds a sidewalk from Ga. Highway 138 to McCollum Road Southwest. The multi-use path will connect to a full county-wide network, William Brown, the deputy director of RDOT said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Heritage High School located at 2400 Granade Road Southwest Wednesday.
"The purpose of our project was to provide a safe connection for the residents in subdivisions and the students and the faculty that wish to travel to and from Heritage High School and State Highway 138," Brown said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "And of course the sidewalk is for the benefit of local pedestrians, bicyclists and others that use alternative forms of transportation to travel nearly a mile along Grenade Road."
It was a development that Latonya Richards was happy to see.
"As I rode up and down Grenade coming from district office you would see the kids walking home from school, and they would literally be in the road any my heart would really stop because our priority is to keep our students safe," the Heritage High School principal said. "What you've done today really matters. It really matters for our kids, and again I just want to say thank you."
Commissioner Oz Nesbitt Sr. said the completion of the road project is a pivot toward progress for Rockdale County residents.
"It's not just a project limited toward our young people," Nesbitt said. "It encompasses the entire community.
"This project had been delayed for so many reasons, but progress takes time and there's been a point of progress here today that we are all excited about."
Motorists are expected to maintain the speed limits within the school zone, Nesbitt added.
"This is not an excuse to speed up and down Grenade Road," Nesbitt said. "Watch your speed. The school zones are still 25 mph."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.