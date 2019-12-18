MCDONOUGH -- After a sluggish start Tuesday night on the road, the Newton Rams were able to find their niche and come away with a 64-56 win over McDonough - their 5th consecutive victory after losing three straight.
Leading the way in scoring for the Rams was sophomore. TJ Clark who finished with a career-high 25 points, including four three-pointers. The only other player for the Rams to notch double figures was Georgia Southern commit Caleb Byrd who contributed 15 points.
First-year head coach Charlemagne Gibbons talked about his teams' slow start against McDonough.
"We started a little bit slow in the game, Tuesday night games for high school kids sometimes they are a little bent with a long day in school and exams this week," said Coach Gibbons. "You had a very good opponent, McDonough's record is not an indication of the type of team they have. We saw them this summer and knew they had a good basketball team. I thought we missed a lot of easy ones early and we kind of gave them a little bit of life."
After a 10-9 first-quarter lead for McDonough, Newton managed to outscore the Warhawks 19-12 in the second quarter to take a 29-21 halftime advantage. Clark scored seven of his 25 points during the quarter.
McDonough held its own throughout most of the game. Using his big body and frame, senior forward Jeqhuan Carter scored 20 points for McDonough, most of them inside the paint.
The downfall for the Warhawks came at the free-throw line, where they missed 12 of their 24 attempts as a team. Newton extended its lead to 44-38 with 1:20 left to play in the third quarter with a three-pointer by senior guard Max Calloway, who has become a solid contributor off the bench.
"My job is to give the team energy, a spark," said Calloway. "Sometimes we come out flat so I try to give our team shooting ability by stretching the floor out on the offensive end, and pressure the ball on the defensive end to give us a good boost."
Newton went on to out-score the Warhawks 18-14 during the final period.
Up next for the Rams is Alcovy on Friday, followed by Eastside on Saturday.
With playing so many back-to-back games taking a toll on one's body, coach Gibbons talked about issues surrounding conditioning and getting proper rest.
"You got to get the rest," Gibbons said. "We had a day off Sunday but we condition a lot. We lift weights pretty much three to four times a week even before practice. We do a conditioning circuit every Monday and then we have high intensity, fast-paced practices pretty much every day unless its the day before games."
Newton will have to be in top form this week to complete the three-game sweep over McDonough, Alcovy, and Eastside - hoping to push their winning streak to seven.
Coach Gibbons looks to conditioning to be a key factor towards success against Alcovy and Eastside.
"Can we bring the energy on both nights will be the question,” Gibbons said. “I feel confident that my guys can. We got to have a great day in practice tomorrow to get ready for that."