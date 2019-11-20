COLLEGE PARK -- The high school football playoffs aren’t even to the second round yet, but already basketball season is in full swing, and Tuesday night provided a rare pre-Thanksgiving region match-up as the Eastside Eagles traveled to College Park to take on the Woodward Academy War Eagles in each team’s region opener.
The match-up pitted two Top 5 teams against each other, with Woodward entering as the No. 1 ranked team in the state and Eastside as No. 4 in the latest Class AAAA rankings.
Both teams also entered 2-0.
Woodward was fresh off a close 56-52 victory over the No. 1 ranked team in Class AAA, in Pace Academy. Meanwhile, Eastside had been victorious by double digits over Heritage in last Saturday's NewRock Showcase.
For Michael Gerald’s Eastside squad, it promised to be a great opportunity to see just how good his team was, and can be. Last season, Eastside lost by a dozen in College Park, but then proceeded to win six of it’s final eight regular season games - including all five region contests - leading to raised expectations for the squad entering the 2019-20 campaign.
As it turns out, Eastside still has some work to do, particularly on the defensive side, after suffering a 63-50 loss at the hands of Woodward Academy Tuesday night.
“Obviously we have to get better defensively,” Gerald said. “We think we’re at one point, but the tape doesn’t tell any lies."
With an upcoming holiday tournament, Gerald expects his team to react well to what they will see from themselves tonight.
“These guys are pretty good at making adjustments," Gerald said.
That’s not to say there weren’t positives to come from the loss.
“This is just a litmus test," Gerald said. "That first time around you wanna believe you’re where you would like to be, but we have some more work to do."
Despite the 13-point loss, Eastside managed to out-score Woodward 34-32 in the second half, something not lost on the head coach. When speaking specifically on the difference in the second half he brought up Jaylen Woods (12 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range).
“One kid just came off the football field, and he’s a good shooter, and he got some looks and kinda got going," Gerald said of Woods.
While Woods managed to hit 67 percent from beyond the arc, the rest of the squad struggled, making just 3 of 17 attempts from deep, and going just 12-for-35 from inside the arc.
All told, Eastside shot a mere 32.8 percent (19-for-58) from the field.
Much of this could be attributed to North Carolina commit Walker Kessler. The 7-foot-2 center patrolled the paint and kept Eastside from attacking the basket.
In particular he was able to stifle Eastside’s talented sophomore Chauncey Wiggins, helping to limit him to just 10 points. Kessler was also an offensive force for the War Eagles of Woodward.
Eastside jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but the first points of the game for Kessler came on a dunk midway through the first quarter that put Woodward up 9-7.
Woodward never trailed again after that.
Woodward finished the first quarter on an 18-4 run that Eastside never recovered from. Despite trailing at the half 31-16 however, Eastside came out fighting in the second half.
Wood’s fourth and final three pointer of the night in the fourth quarter got Eastside to within nine points at 54-45, but they would not get any closer than that.
Kessler finished with 17 points. However, pacing Woodward in scoring was Will Richard with 22 points. Kessler and Richard combined to score the first 11 points Woodward scored in the fourth quarter in keeping any attempts at a rally by Eastside at bay.
In addition to Woods and Wiggins being in double figures, Myles Rice led the way with 17 for Eastside, but they were a very challenging 17 points.
Rice was the only player with more than three defensive rebounds for Eastside, as Kessler’s presence helped Woodward dominate the offensive glass, contributing to Eastside’s aforementioned defensive struggles.
The Eagles will be back in action next week with a game against New Creation Christian Academy at the Spalding High School Thanksgiving Classic.