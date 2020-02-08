Newton senior guard Caleb Byrd reached 2,000 career points Friday night in the Rams’ 82-58 loss to Grayson after scoring a game-high 28 points.
Byrd, a Georgia Southern signee, entered play Friday needing only 16 points to reach 2,000 for his career. Byrd started his career at Heritage before playing his last two seasons at Rome High School. Byrd is in his first season at Newton and is the Rams’ leading scorer.
