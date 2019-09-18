Newton’s Hayden Pearson turned in her best pitching performance of the season in a 4-0 victory over Archer earlier this month. The sophomore tossed seven innings of six-hit, no-run ball while striking out three. Pearson’s victory in the circle against the Tigers marked the first in program history against Archer. Pearson is 9-4 on the season with a 2.84 ERA in 76.1 innings.
featured
Newton's Hayden Pearson named Newton Federal Athlete of the Week
Latest News
- Rockdale County's Connor Mack named Courtesy Ford Athlete of the Week
- 'Silicon Valley' star Thomas Middleditch says swinging 'saved' his marriage
- Newton's Hayden Pearson named Newton Federal Athlete of the Week
- Wildlife officials ban the trapping of this cute, weasely creature in a bid to revive its population
- Walmart's new Capital One credit card matches Amazon's Prime card deal
Most Popular
Articles
- One of three teens killed in alleged Conyers robbery attempt had a gun, say authorities
- Conyers Police pandering stings continue to snare suspects
- Rockdale Schools to have groundbreaking for new J.H. House and Central Office on Sept. 24
- Rockdale approves rezoning for Hillbrooke Preserve on Klondike Road
- Conyers burglary suspect arrested after short chase
- DARRELL HUCKABY: Quiet mornings in Rockdale are harder to come by
- Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on issues with Pace Street project
- Rockdale County football defeats Heritage 16-0 for first 4-0 start since 1987
- Atlanta Braves honoring Matt Cooper at Tuesday night's game
- Rockdale County Police Blotter
Images
Videos
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
Online Poll
Fans choice voting
You voted: