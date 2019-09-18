Resized_20190916_100246.jpeg
Buy Now

Newton's Hayden Pearson is this week's Newton Federal Athlete of the Week.

 Newton Citizen

Newton’s Hayden Pearson turned in her best pitching performance of the season in a 4-0 victory over Archer earlier this month. The sophomore tossed seven innings of six-hit, no-run ball while striking out three. Pearson’s victory in the circle against the Tigers marked the first in program history against Archer. Pearson is 9-4 on the season with a 2.84 ERA in 76.1 innings.

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.