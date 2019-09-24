COVINGTON -- Newton head coach Virginia Tucker-Smith wasn’t too happy with the way her Rams played against Shiloh in their first meeting last month.
The Rams won the game 4-2, but their 11 runners left on base left a lot to be desired for the veteran head coach. With a chance to redeem themselves on senior night, the Rams throttled the Generals with four runs in the first and never looked back en route to an 8-0 victory.
With the win, the Rams (16-6, 6-3) bested their 2018 win total of 15 wins and completed the regular season sweep of Shiloh, setting up a date with the same Generals team next week in the first round of the Region 8-AAAAAAA tournament at home.
“I’m just glad that the scoreboard was in our favor (tonight),” Tucker-Smith said after the game. "The first time that we played Shiloh, I felt like we just kind of messed around a little too long and let them stay in the ball game. I told them going in, make sure you take it seriously because we knew what happened last time. (Shiloh) is not a bad team.”
Senior Mariah Williams scored a pair of runs for the Rams from her leadoff position and stole a pair of bases, bringing her season total to 24. A first-inning double off the bat of Ty’Liyah drove in Williams before Kaitlyn Neely drove in Hayden Pearson with a base hit.
Hardeman finished the game with three hits for her first three-hit game of the season. Her two RBIs on the night brought her season total to 17 as the Rams’ three-hole hitter.
Neely also drove in a pair of runs and recorded two more base knocks on the season while freshman Kyla Stroud drove in a run and scored two more on a pair of hits.
Senior Allyriah Russell was responsible for two RBIs on the night thanks to a sharply-hit double into the left field corner.
In the circle, Pearson earned her 11th win of the season after tossing six innings of 1-hit, no-run ball while striking out four. Pearson needed only 69 pitches to help secure the victory.
In front of a packed house, Tucker-Smith was thrilled to see a great fan base show up on the Rams’ final regular season home game.
“They were excited. The whole team was excited,” Tucker-Smith said. “I wasn’t expecting the turnout. I know the girls are always proud to have this much of a turnout.”
With the Rams set to face off with Shiloh in next week’s first round of the Region 8 tournament, Tucker-Smith knows what her team is capable of going into it.
“They’re confident,” Tucker-Smith said. “We know what we can do against Shiloh. Hopefully (Kaitlynn) Anglin can pitch that second game for us so that we won’t have to rely on Hayden so much in the region tournament. I’m just excited. I want us to get through that region tournament and actually play the kind of ball that I know we can play come the first round.”
The Rams will be back in action Wednesday night when they travel to rival Eastside (18-1) for their final non-region game of the season.