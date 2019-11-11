DECATUR — Eastside bucked a slow start Saturday in their season-opener against Redan in the Southwest Dekalb Showcase and went on to cruise to a 20-point victory, 68-48.
The Eagles trailed Redan 16-15 heading into the second quarter before outscoring them 21-6 in the second to grab a 37-21 halftime advantage.
Junior guard Myles Rice led the way with a team-high 24 points while sophomore Chauncey Wiggins scored 16. Jake Casola added nine points and eight rebounds in the victory while Jaylen Johnson and Jayce Douglas each chipped in with six points.
Newton 74, Morgan County 47
MADISON — Newton jumped out to a 12-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back en route to a dominant 74-47 victory over Morgan County Saturday night.
The win gives Charlemagne Gibbons his first career win as the head coach of the Rams.
Senior guard Caleb Byrd paced the Rams (1-0) with a team-high 18 points while TJ Clark chipped in with 15. Jordan Marshall and Qua Brown rounded out the scoring for the Rams with 12 points apiece.
The Rams will play host to Fayette County in their home-opener Thursday night. Fayette County is currently ranked as Class AAAAA’s No. 7 ranked team in the state.
Newton (girls) 65, Morgan County 45
MADISON — Victory was never in doubt Saturday night in Newton’s 65-45 victory over Morgan County.
The Rams used a 20-point first quarter to establish a big lead - one they did not surrender from that point forward. Newton led Morgan County 34-21 at the beak before extending their lead to 53-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Alise Akridge led the way for the Rams with 15 points.