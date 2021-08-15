A member of team WTF (Where's The Finish) celebrates as she finished the Commando Crawl through a muddy pit, one of 25 obstacles at the 2021 Rugged Maniac 5K Saturday at Georgia International Horse Park.
At Off The Rails, runners had to make a running start, grab a rope and let momentum carry them up a rail to hit a cow bell as the runner on the upper left did. Others didn't make it all the way and dropped into the pool.
A member of team WTF (Where's The Finish) celebrates as she finished the Commando Crawl through a muddy pit, one of 25 obstacles at the 2021 Rugged Maniac 5K Saturday at Georgia International Horse Park.
At Off The Rails, runners had to make a running start, grab a rope and let momentum carry them up a rail to hit a cow bell as the runner on the upper left did. Others didn't make it all the way and dropped into the pool.
CONYERS - Thousands of people, many on different teams or in groups of family or friends, spent a beautiful but hot Saturday morning, Aug. 14, running a 5K race that included climbing cargo nets and hills of dirt, crawling through mud, jumping over fires, using ropes, bars, and zip lines to cross pools of water, and sliding down a three-story tall inflatable waterslide! They took part in the 2021 Rugged Maniac 5K at the Georgia International Horse Park, packed with 25 different obstacles that tested every part of their bodies.
Released every 15 minutes in “waves” of 200, the runners followed a path through the Steeplechase area of the horse park, taking on 25 different obstacles along the way designed to both challenge and thrill runners of all ages and fitness levels.
When the runners finished there was a festival featuring dance-offs, stein hoisting, pull up and pie eating contests, music and a huge party. Each participant who finished the course received a medal, T-shirt, free photos, and for those 21 and over, a free beer.
Stacker compiled a definitive list of the 100 best TV shows of all time by analyzing data from IMDb. Shows were ranked by IMDb user ratings, with ties broken by the number of votes. For this list, a series had to have at least 50,000 votes. Click for more.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.