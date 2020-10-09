CONYERS — A vividly colorful mural capturing the spirit of the Conyers-Rockdale community was dedicated by the Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts Tuesday in a brief outdoor ceremony.

The mural, located at 941 S. Main St. in Olde Town, bears the message “Greetings from Conyers” and depicts unique attributes and attractions throughout Conyers and Rockdale County. CRCA was the recipient of a Vibrant Communities Grant awarded by the Georgia Council for the Arts last fall, based on its application to create a mural celebrating the history and culture of Conyers and Rockdale County.

The ceremony opened with a welcome and speech from CRCA Executive Director Shelli Siebert and included short speeches from Mayor Vince Evans, UGA's Color the World Bright program manager Katie Eidson and Orrin Morris Achievement in the Arts 2020 Winner Jennifer Baker. In preparation for the ceremony, the Olde Town Conyers Merchant’s Association donated and installed the new landscaping in front of the mural, which was organized by Brad Smith, owner of Olde Town Awards.

“This (the mural) is something that is such a joy to see,” said Evans. “It hits on many of the things we associate with Conyers and Rockdale County. To me it adds color and sunshine to what otherwise might be some drab and dreary days. It reminds me of how important the arts are in our community. I am proud of where I live and proud of this community.”

“Working with Conyers was wonderful. We’ve learned so much, and we’re so thankful for the opportunity they gave us,” said Eidson.

Siebert was instrumental in coordinating with several businesses, organizations and individuals to donate in-kind goods and services to bring the mural to fruition.

“It is our hope that this mural will be a legacy and a testament of the pride in our community,” Siebert said.

Organizations that contributed to the creation and installation of the mural included: the Georgia Council for the Arts (supported by the National Endowment for the Arts), Barbara Dockett, the city of Conyers, Premier Platforms, Hampton Inn Conyers, Cowan ACE Hardware (Green Street location), AWAKE Coffee Community, Vince and Cyndi Evans, Jamie Cabe, Marty Jones and Mike Siebert.

The Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts is the only source of high quality, diverse performing and visual art programs for the general public in Rockdale County. CRCA’s mission is to connect neighbors, cultivate artistic expression, and celebrate our community’s stories through the power of creativity and the arts. For more information on the Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts, visit www.conyersarts.org, its social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or call 770-922-3143.