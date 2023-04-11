Highly sensitive classified documents were leaked, Pentagon says
“Highly classified sensitive” information that poses “a very serious risk to national security” was made public in a leak of documents that provide details of U.S. spying on other countries, including an assessment of weaknesses in Ukraine’s military, according to the Pentagon.
The Department of Defense is “working around the clock to figure out the scope and scale of the distribution of the information” and its veracity, spokesman Chris Meagher told reporters Monday. “It is highly classified sensitive material that people in DoD and certainly other aspects of U.S. government use to inform their work.”
He said the U.S. has “engaged at high levels” with allies on the leak.
While the Pentagon conducts a damage assessment, the Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation.
“We have been in communication with the Department of Defense related to this matter and have begun an investigation,” the department said in a statement. “We decline further comment.”
The secret documents appeared on social media sites in recent weeks. The materials reveal information covering a wide range of topics, from U.S. assessments of the war in Ukraine to intelligence gathered on diplomatic allies.
Biden administration officials expect the leak to come up in the course of their regular contacts with allies, including in person when President Joe Biden meets in the U.K. later this week with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The U.K. and U.S. are members of the “Five Eyes” group that shares some of their most sensitive intelligence, as are Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
U.S. seeks freeze on Texas abortion pill ruling, clarity on conflicting order
The Biden administration asked a federal appeals court to suspend a ruling by a conservative U.S. judge in Texas that would block access nationwide to a key drug used in medication abortions — even as it sought clarity on a conflicting order in Washington state.
Lawyers for the government argued in their Texas filing on Monday that the “extraordinary and unprecedented” ruling upends the status quo and that the anti-abortion-rights group behind the lawsuit had no authority to challenge federal approval of the drug because the doctors they represent don’t prescribe it to their patients.
U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo on Friday temporarily reversed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decades-old approval of mifepristone, siding with those who say the government failed to take into account health concerns about the drug and that its green light was politically motivated. His ruling is set to go into effect on Friday.
In its filing, the Biden administration asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears appeals of rulings by Texas federal district courts, to issue an emergency order by Thursday at noon that would block Kacsmaryk’s ruling while the government pursues a full appeal.
But Kacsmaryk’s order was followed almost immediately by a contradictory one from a federal judge in Yakima, Washington, who told the government to preserve access to the pill.
Trump appeals ruling that Pence has to testify to Jan. 6 grand jury
Donald Trump is appealing a court decision that would require former Vice President Mike Pence to appear before a federal grand jury investigating efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter.
A federal judge in Washington in late March rejected the former president’s effort to argue that executive privilege should block Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s office from questioning Pence.
Trump appealed that ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in recent days, according to the person, who requested anonymity to discuss sealed proceedings.
U.S. District Chief Judge James Boasberg had separately ruled on a claim Pence raised invoking legislative privilege against the subpoena for his testimony, but Pence’s camp announced last week that he wouldn’t appeal that decision.
The judge’s ruling isn’t public because it relates to sealed grand jury proceedings, but Pence’s team previously released a statement describing the decision as a win because it “affirmed for the first time in history that the Speech or Debate Clause extends to the vice president of the United States.”
