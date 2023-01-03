Suspect in Times Square machete attack charged with attempted murder
The man accused of attacking two New York police officers near Times Square on New Year’s Eve was charged Monday with attempted murder.
Trevor Bickford, a 19-year-old described by authorities as a recently radicalized jihadist visiting Manhattan from Maine, could also face federal terrorism charges.
Bickford’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on attempted murder and attempted assault charges was pending Monday as he continued to be treated at Bellevue Hospital after being shot by police during the attack.
At about 10 p.m. Saturday, Bickford allegedly went after officers stationed at Eighth Avenue and W. 52nd Street just outside the Times Square New Year’s Eve frozen zone, police said.
New York Police Department Officer Paul Cozzolino, who graduated from the Police Academy on Friday, suffered a fractured skull and cut to his head on his first day on the job. Officer Louis Iorio, an eight-year NYPD veteran, suffered a less serious gash to his head.
The attack ended when Officer Michael Hanna, who joined the NYPD in April, shot Bickford in the shoulder.
Cozzolino and Iorio were treated at Bellevue and released Sunday.
Bickford was interviewed by the feds in Maine last month after his mother alerted authorities she was worried about his plans to go to Afghanistan, possibly to join the Taliban, a police source said Monday. It was not clear how far along those plans were, the source said.