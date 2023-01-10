More than 7,000 NYC nurses strike at Mount Sinai, Montefiore hospitals after labor negotiations crumble
Thousands of nurses walked off the job early Monday at two major New York City hospitals after contract talks disintegrated overnight, leaving Mount Sinai in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx struggling to care for patients.
In parallel chaotic scenes across two boroughs, striking nurses began picketing in the early morning hours as both hospitals were left without a total of more than 7,000 unionized nurses seeking better working conditions and higher pay.
“I’m here because we’re tired. We are tired,” said Louise Louanga, who walked a picket line at Mount Sinai where she’s worked as a nurse since 1991. “Every day we are short.”
The strike comes after years of nurses sounding the alarm about staffing shortages and poor working conditions at several city hospitals, and two weeks after union nurses delivered 10-day strike notices to eight hospitals throughout the five boroughs.
After agreeing to tentative contracts with six other city hospitals, the New York State Nurses Association was still at loggerheads with Mount Sinai and Montefiore as of Monday morning.
“After bargaining late into the night at Montefiore and Mount Sinai Hospital yesterday, no tentative agreements were reached,” NYSNA said in a written statement put out early Monday. “Today, more than 7,000 nurses at two hospitals are on strike for fair contracts that improve patient care.”
A day earlier, Gov. Hochul attempted to avert the strike and called for binding arbitration to “swiftly reach a resolution.”
Outside Mount Sinai on Monday, the picketers included a band replete with a tuba, trumpet, tambourine, drums and a guitar. They were greeted with horns honking in support from passing cars and onlookers who overwhelmingly said they back the nurses.
Trump ally Giuliani gets subpoena from Washington grand jury
Rudy Giuliani, a close ally of former President Donald Trump involved in efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election, received a subpoena to testify and provide documents to a federal grand jury in Washington, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The subpoena came from the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington and was issued in early November, before Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith to oversee investigations into the former president and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
The person declined to say what information the subpoena sought from Giuliani or the status of his testimony. There have been no known sightings of Giuliani at the federal courthouse in Washington in recent weeks.
Giuliani was a chief architect of the Trump campaign’s unsuccessful legal challenges to President Joe Biden’s wins in key states. He’s featured in several investigations and legal proceedings related to the 2020 election. The former New York City mayor and Manhattan U.S. attorney appeared last August before a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, in connection with the local district attorney’s probe into efforts to undermine election results in that state.
US Supreme Court won’t hear 2nd appeal from Kansas brothers on death row for Wichita murders
The nation’s highest court has refused to hear a second appeal from death row inmates Jonathan and Reginald Carr, Kansas brothers convicted of capital murder in a brutal December 2000 quadruple slaying that continues to be one of Wichita’s most-notorious crimes.
“Today’s action means the two defendants have exhausted their direct appeals and their convictions and death sentences are considered final, although they still have the ability to file additional lawsuits in state or federal court seeking to prevent their executions, and it is expected they will do so,” outgoing Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release announcing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Monday.
The court has twice considered appeals from the Carrs, who were convicted of robbing, sexually assaulting and murdering 29-year-old Aaron Sander, 27-year-old Brad Heyka, 26-year-old Jason Befort and 25-year-old Heather Muller and injuring a fifth victim in an brutal execution-style shooting on a snow-covered soccer field. The last time the case went before the Supreme Court, in 2016, it reversed a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that had overturned the Carrs’ death sentences in 2014 because prosecutors tried them together.
— From wire reports
